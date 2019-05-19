Home

John George Merza

John George Merza Obituary
John George Merza, age 93, of Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Ophelia for 66 wonderful years. Loving father of the late Randy and Jan Merza. Cherished brother of Walter (the late Martha) Merza. Loving brother-in-law of the late Art (Vivian) Stephens, Thomas (Ruth) Stephens, and Sophie Stephens. Adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. John was a true Cubs and Bears fan, enjoyed being active during his later years of life and will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name can be made to Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614. A memorial service will be held Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 1:00PM at Vineyard Christian Church of Evanston. 2495 Howard St., located behind the Jewel. Info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
