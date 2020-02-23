Home

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady Mother of the Church
8747 W. Lawrence Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map

John Geraci

John Geraci Obituary
John Geraci, age 83, passed away at home on February 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Caccamo, Sicily to the late Domenico and Francesca Geraci. John is survived by his wife Rosetta, nee Panzeca; his daughter Francesca (Rocco) Pavone; his son Domenic (Irene); his grandchildren Elyssa (Tony), Briana, Francesco, Sophia, Nicolas and Ariana. Dear brother of the late Vincenzo (the late Nicasia), the late Giuseppe (the late Francesca), Giuseppina (the late Giorgio) Cecala, Frank (Mary), Rita (the late Tony) Vittorino, and the late Tony; fond uncle and friend of many. John was a member of the Beato Giovanni Liccio Society and a gold member of the International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers. Visitation Monday February 24, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday February 25, 2020 at the funeral home and will then proceed to Our Lady Mother of the Church, 8747 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, IL, for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300. Donations in John's memory can be made to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
