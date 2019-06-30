|
John Gerald Creighton, age 87, of Downers Grove, formerly of Kiltimagh, Co. Mayo, Ireland; beloved husband of the late Julia Creighton, nee Coen; loving father of Patrick (Lisa), John (Kristin), Julie (Keith) Shannon, Daniel (Jennifer) Creighton; dear grandfather of Aidan and Liam Creighton, and Jack, Emma, Daniel and Jane Shannon. Visitation Monday, July 1st, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, July 2nd, 9:15 a.m. from Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 S. Grant Street, Hinsdale, IL 60521 to St. Mary of Gostyn Church. Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m. Interment, Bronswood Cemetery. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019