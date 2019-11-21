Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Parish
900 Linden Avenue
Wilmette, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Parish
900 Linden Avenue
Wilmette, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Skehen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Gerard Skehen


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Gerard Skehen Obituary
John Gerard "Johnny" Skehen, age 63, passed away on November 14, 2019 after a three month battle with metastatic cancer. He was a loving husband, devoted son, father, brother, uncle, and friend to everyone he met. He passed away in his home surround by his family and his furry sidekick Riley.

John was born on October 17, 1956 to Eileen and John (Al) Skehen in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in Wilmette, Illinois and later moved to the Kansas City area where he and Julie raised their family. He is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Julie, daughters Kelly and Kara Skehen, his mother Eileen Skehen Michala, sisters Eileen Skehen, Margaret Seul, Mary Beth Morgan, and Jeannette (Wayne) Freeman; brothers, John (Jamie) Michala, Joe Michala, and Matt (Julie) Michala; sister-in-laws Joyce (Jim) Rodevich, Karen Killoren, and Mary (Jim) Strege; and 26 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father John Allen Skehen, step-father Jack Michala, sister Cindy Michala, and brother Michael Michala. He will be missed by so many for his Irish wit, his pride in his family, his outgoing personality, and love of having a good time. He never met a stranger and was the life of the party everywhere he went. Visitation Saturday, November 23, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Parish, 900 Linden Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091.Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Folds of Honor, Department #13, Tulsa, OK 74182 or a .

Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now