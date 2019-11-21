|
|
John Gerard "Johnny" Skehen, age 63, passed away on November 14, 2019 after a three month battle with metastatic cancer. He was a loving husband, devoted son, father, brother, uncle, and friend to everyone he met. He passed away in his home surround by his family and his furry sidekick Riley.
John was born on October 17, 1956 to Eileen and John (Al) Skehen in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in Wilmette, Illinois and later moved to the Kansas City area where he and Julie raised their family. He is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Julie, daughters Kelly and Kara Skehen, his mother Eileen Skehen Michala, sisters Eileen Skehen, Margaret Seul, Mary Beth Morgan, and Jeannette (Wayne) Freeman; brothers, John (Jamie) Michala, Joe Michala, and Matt (Julie) Michala; sister-in-laws Joyce (Jim) Rodevich, Karen Killoren, and Mary (Jim) Strege; and 26 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father John Allen Skehen, step-father Jack Michala, sister Cindy Michala, and brother Michael Michala. He will be missed by so many for his Irish wit, his pride in his family, his outgoing personality, and love of having a good time. He never met a stranger and was the life of the party everywhere he went. Visitation Saturday, November 23, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Parish, 900 Linden Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091.Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Folds of Honor, Department #13, Tulsa, OK 74182 or a .
Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019