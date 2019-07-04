Home

John Giangrasse


1921 - 2019
John Giangrasse Obituary
Born on June 16th, 1921 - John passed away at home, in peace, on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 at the age of 97 years old. Preceded in death by his wife Anne, John is survived by daughters Catherine, Donna, Janet, Joan and Nancy as well as by twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. John was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lombard, Illinois and worked as a senior accountant at Wyman Gordon for 30 years in Harvey, Illinois. John was a World War II veteran who served in Europe and witnessed a D-Day flyover from his coastal position in Ipswich, England. John will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a lover of nature and the north woods, a fishing enthusiast and a man appreciative of life's many simple pleasures. A celebration of John's life is planned in memorial this September.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 4, 2019
