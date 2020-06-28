John Gibbons
It is with profound sorrow that Norine Gibbons Colby announces the unexpected death of her brother, John Patrick Gibbons, 74, on April 23, 2020. His sudden death surprised all who knew John. He was a man who loved life, his family, and his truck. John began his career as an independent long-haul truck driver when he returned from Vietnam in the early 70's.

John is survived by his partner, Janet Cornett, and her daughter, Marsha. He was the loving uncle of nieces Dianne Osterman, Therese Colby, and nephews Larry (Hyo) Franco, and John (Bobbie) Franco. John was the fond cousin of John Kearney, Glasgow, Scotland, and Mary Margaret of Co. Donegal, Ireland.

Burial to be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL, at 11:00 am on June 30, 2020. Arrangements made by Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Highland, IN.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Burial
11:00 AM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
(219) 838-0800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
