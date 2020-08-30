John Giorgolo, age 94, of Oak Brook, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020, with his family close by. He was preceded in death by Constance Gloria Giorgolo (nee Ragusa), his beloved wife for a wonderful 60 years. Cherished father of Laura (Jonathan) Jennings and Adrienne (Daniel Belko) Giorgolo. Devoted grandfather of Jonathan, Ryan, and Siena. Brother of Quirino (Bruna) Giorgolo, Lauro (Olga) Giorgolo, and Ersilia (Gianni) Folli and fond uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Born of Italian parents in Veglia, Croatia, John immigrated to the United States in 1956 and settled in Chicago, where he learned English, married Constance and worked his way up to management in the emerging field of information technology. Internment private. Arrangements are entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com
.