|
|
John "Jack" Gleason, of Lake Barrington, passed away peacefully, on March 26, 2020 at his home. He was 99 years young. Jack, known affectionately as "Grandpa Jack", is survived by his children, Nancy Johnson, John Gleason, and Jeff Gleason; grandchildren, Tom Johnson, Chris (Kristin) Johnson, Tara (Matt) Laski, Jeffrey (Amy) Gleason, Randy (Michelle) Gleason, John Gleason, and Jeremy Gleason; and twelve great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Helen Lee; his sisters, Margaret Gleason and Harriet Ahlgren; and his parents, Gilbert Monroe Gleason, and Winifred C (Kneeland) Gleason. Born in Madison Wisconsin October 30th, 1920; Jack loved sports and the great outdoors. As an Eagle Scout, he spent his time exploring the Wisconsin wilderness and canoeing the Flambeau River. As an adult, he enjoyed sailing, tennis, running 10Ks, biking, and downhill skiing. He was an accomplished skier well into his nineties. None of his children or grandchildren could keep up with Grandpa Jack on the slopes! During WWII, Jack served proudly in the United States Air Force. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin Madison and Purdue University, Jack went on to enjoy a long successful career at Kraft Foods and Premark Corporation. After retiring, Jack worked as a volunteer at the Barrington Library, the Barrington Historical Society and the Palatine Senior Center. He also enjoyed lots of travel and adventures with family and friends. Grandpa Jack was our rock. He was a remarkable man and a role model for his family. He will be dearly missed. A burial service will be held privately at Evergreen Cemetery in Barrington and a memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to view updated service information and leave condolences. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Jack's name can be made to the ,
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020