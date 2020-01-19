Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
John Glover passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan Glover nee Bunney. Loving father of James (Dienne) Glover, Timothy Glover, Corrine (Brian) Vegter, William Glover, Thomas (Shannon) Glover, Kathleen Glover, Joseph (Mandy) Glover, and Brian (Cari) Glover. Dear brother of Robert (Loretta) Glover, Thomas (Marlyn) Glover, and Darlene (the late Denny) Comiskey. Cherished grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle to many. John was a proud Chicago Police Office for 39 years. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 24, 2020 from the hours of 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Olson Burke Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center, 6467 N. NW Highway, Chicago, IL, 60631, followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 am on Friday, January 25, 2020. Interment at Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020
