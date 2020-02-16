|
|
John Glyn Whelan, II, age 82, February 10, 2020 and was born December 1, 1937 in Dublin, Ireland. John became a U.S. citizen while serving in the U.S. Army. Devoted husband of the late Janice nee Reynolds Whelan, Loved father of John III (Tammy) and James (Shannon) Whelan; Dear grandfather of Shannon (Stephen) Rusch, John "Jack" (Amanda Pineda) Whelan, Joshua Whelan, Maggie Whelan and Jerry Harris. Great grandfather of Piper and Theodore Rusch. Loved brother of Brian (Liz), Joseph (Cathy), Marty (Barb), Donal (Eithne), Lucy Whelan and the late Patricia, late Philip and the late Patrick Whelan; many nieces and nephews. John worked for over 50 years in the trucking industry and was the founder of Whelan and Associates, INC. A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville, A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to The Children's Research Fund benefiting Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, [email protected] Info 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020