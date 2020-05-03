On the morning of April 29th, 2020 our beloved Papa John Conley was called home to be with Our Lord. He joins his parents, Anna and Rutherford, his brother Victor, Dr. Richard Evans, countless friends, and our Mother, Doris Arosemena Conley, who died in 1993. John and Doris were married for 44 years and shared 11 children. John was born January 3rd, 1924 and raised in Glendale California where he graduated from high school in 1942 and entered the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY. In 1944 John joined the rest of the greatest generation as a LT. jg in the U.S. Navy where he served in the Pacific campaigns of WWII supporting USN and USMC operations. He was discharged in 1946 and entered UCLA under the GI bill. He graduated in 1948 with a BA in Economics and went to work for American LaFrance. Over the years he worked for Sunbeam Corporation, Shavex, and in the late 1960's he joined an old neighbor and friend from Milwaukee, Gene Freedman, in creating Enesco Imports where he worked until he retired in his 70's. Papa was blessed to find love again after the passing of our Mother. He and Margret Mary O'Neill have been married for the past 23 years. She has been an incredible partner for our Papa and a source of constant love and support to all of the Conley Children, Grand Children, Great Grand Children and the many members of their extended Irish/Latin family. John served on many not for profit governance boards including the Father Paul Foundation and Easter Seals of Chicago. John and Margaret Mary both served on the Board of Little Sisters of the Poor St. Mary's Home in Chicago. John is survived by Margaret Mary. John leaves behind his loving 11 children; Mariita Conley Evans, Anna Marie Conley Vanek (Tony), John Conley (Susan), Timothy Conley (Annette), Mary Margaret Wade (Rod), Mary Kathleen Johnson (Dave), James Conley (Sally), Mary Elizabeth Czajkowski (Steve), Marie Therese Romano (Michael), Paul Conley (Carisa), and Michael Conley (Karen). He was blessed with 33 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. In addition, he leaves three wonderful stepchildren, Margret Mary O'Neill Stoetzel (John), Tom O'Neill, and Elizabeth O'Neill Hamlin (Mark), along with their combined 5 wonderful children. At Christmas each year this enormous tribe would gather at their home in Winnetka to celebrate with Papa John and Margaret Mary the birth of Christ. Papa John as he was called by his Grand Children had an attitude toward life which uplifted anyone who encountered him. He believed that if you are going to do anything then it was "worth doing it right". His passion for hunting, fishing, tennis and all things outdoors kept him young and with us. His life served as an example that age is no barrier, it is just another signpost on the road. Papa John taught us that the 3 most important things in life were your Faith in God, your family, and your personal integrity. He did more than just preach this, for 96 years he lived these beliefs. We look now to heaven to honor his beautiful legacy. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, Saint Mary Home, 2325 N Lakewood Avenue Chicago, IL 60614. Info www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.