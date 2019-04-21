John Leonard Granberg, previously of Illinois, died January 15, 2019. He was 86 years old. Beloved husband of Stephanie (Dragoun) for 55 years, father of Robert (Sarah Lynn) and brother of Betty Greenfield. He was preceded in death by sons Christopher and Stephen as well as by brother George and sisters Noreen (Halligan) and Eileen (Stoffle). John was employed by Illinois Central Railroad and Metra Suburban Services. He was an employee for 54 years. John was an Air Force veteran, serving in the Korean conflict. He was loved by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on April 27 at 11:00am at Fagen-Miller Funeral Home 8580 Wicker Ave in Saint John, IN until 1:00pm. Mass to be held at St. John Evangelist Day Chapel at 1:30pm followed by a private Christian burial. Donations are requested to be given to Hospice of the Calumet Area. www.fagenmiller.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary