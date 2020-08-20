John Rains Gregg



Montecito, California – John Rains Gregg passed away on August 7, 2020, at the age of 95. He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 23, 1925, to the late John W. and Leila H. Gregg. He will be lovingly remembered by his sons: John, Jr. (Katherine Ford Gregg), Jim (Martha Bellis Gregg), Bill (Catherine Anderson Gregg) and David (Mary Bishop Gregg); his grandchildren: Courtney, Margaret, Isabelle, William, Charlotte and Jonathan; and his niece, Nanette DeLaittre. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia; and sisters, Estelle and Mary Louise.



After graduating from The Blake School, he entered Yale University. World War II, however, interrupted his college plans. At age 20 he entered the Army Air Corps (now known as the United States Air Force) as a lieutenant and navigator on a B-29 Superfortress. While in the Air Corps he flew bombing missions from the Marianas Island of Tinian to mainland Japan. It was an experience he never forgot. After the war John went onto Harvard Business School and graduated with his MBA. John spent a majority of his business career, over 30 years, at Johnson & Johnson in consumer products. Later in his tenure he was instrumental in starting the Home Healthcare Division at Johnson & Johnson for which he received the Johnson & Johnson Entrepreneurial Award.



John and his wife, Patricia, raised four sons starting with a home in Madison, New Jersey later settling in Mendham, New Jersey. While living in Mendham John served 21 years on the Mendham Borough Planning Board and was head of the Environmental Commission. After the turn of the century he and Patricia turned their sights west and moved to Montecito, California.



John was an avid reader. He enjoyed walks with his dogs while living in Mendham, swimming, and long vacations in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico. John is remembered as a warm, kind, and generous man. He was a good listener and great conversationalist. He was particularly devoted to Patricia, his wife, and lifelong companion for 66 years.



A private family service will be held in Santa Barbara, California. His ashes will be interred at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota.





