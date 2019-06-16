Home

John Gus Galanos

John Gus Galanos
June 16, 1957 - September 8, 2013

REMEMBERING YOU ON YOUR BIRTHDAY AND ON FATHER'S DAY

AN ORIGINAL,

ONE OF A KIND, LEGEND

You were not only a great husband,

father, son, brother and uncle,

but you were such a great person.

You were the strongest person

any of us will ever know, with

everything you went through,

But yet you were so loving

and caring of others.

You always kept us laughing

with your great personality.

Today and always, we want you

to know how much we love and

miss you with all of our hearts.

LINDA, ARISTOTLE, MOM

MARY, BILL, HELEN,

HELENA, ESTELLE, GUS & CHRIS

John Gus Galanos
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 16 to June 17, 2019
