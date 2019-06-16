|
June 16, 1957 - September 8, 2013
REMEMBERING YOU ON YOUR BIRTHDAY AND ON FATHER'S DAY
AN ORIGINAL,
ONE OF A KIND, LEGEND
You were not only a great husband,
father, son, brother and uncle,
but you were such a great person.
You were the strongest person
any of us will ever know, with
everything you went through,
But yet you were so loving
and caring of others.
You always kept us laughing
with your great personality.
Today and always, we want you
to know how much we love and
miss you with all of our hearts.
LINDA, ARISTOTLE, MOM
MARY, BILL, HELEN,
HELENA, ESTELLE, GUS & CHRIS
