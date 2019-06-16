June 16, 1957 - September 8, 2013



REMEMBERING YOU ON YOUR BIRTHDAY AND ON FATHER'S DAY



AN ORIGINAL,



ONE OF A KIND, LEGEND



You were not only a great husband,



father, son, brother and uncle,



but you were such a great person.



You were the strongest person



any of us will ever know, with



everything you went through,



But yet you were so loving



and caring of others.



You always kept us laughing



with your great personality.



Today and always, we want you



to know how much we love and



miss you with all of our hearts.



LINDA, ARISTOTLE, MOM



MARY, BILL, HELEN,



HELENA, ESTELLE, GUS & CHRIS



Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries John Gus Galanos Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 16 to June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary