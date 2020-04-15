Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Resources
More Obituaries for John Fergus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Fergus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John H. Fergus Obituary
John H. Fergus; beloved husband of the late Sarah nee McGill; cherished father of Kathy, Jim, Bill (Courtney), Bob (Diane), JoAnn, Brenda, and the late John (Bettina); loving grandfather of Brendan, Matthew, Michael, Aiden, Kelly, and Megan; fond brother of Eddie (Francis), Peter, Mary (Dennis), Ann (Denis), and Sarah (David); John was predeceased by his brothers Joe and Paddy and his sisters Bea (the late Harry) and Kathleen; dear uncle of many; Native of Dernadiva, Castlebar, Ireland; Proud member of Structural Iron Workers Local #1. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Misericordia. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -