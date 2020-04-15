|
John H. Fergus; beloved husband of the late Sarah nee McGill; cherished father of Kathy, Jim, Bill (Courtney), Bob (Diane), JoAnn, Brenda, and the late John (Bettina); loving grandfather of Brendan, Matthew, Michael, Aiden, Kelly, and Megan; fond brother of Eddie (Francis), Peter, Mary (Dennis), Ann (Denis), and Sarah (David); John was predeceased by his brothers Joe and Paddy and his sisters Bea (the late Harry) and Kathleen; dear uncle of many; Native of Dernadiva, Castlebar, Ireland; Proud member of Structural Iron Workers Local #1. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Misericordia. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2020