John H. Grimson, age 88, former U.S. Navy Reservist, of Sycamore, IL, formerly of Villa Park, Naperville and Huntley, IL, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Bethany Health & Rehab in DeKalb, IL. He was born November 6, 1931 in Chicago, IL. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019