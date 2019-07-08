Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
1056 NE 7th Terrace
Cape Coral, FL 33909
(239) 242-0909
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lasky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Lasky


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John H. Lasky Obituary
John H. Lasky, most recently of Cape Coral, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019. John was born on July 7, 1953, in Chicago, Illinois.

John was an avid boater and will be missed by his many friends in Cape Coral and the Fox Lake area of Illinois.

He is survived by his sister, Donna Hartigan, brother, Mark (Denise) Lasky; nephews, Dylan, Jeff and Christopher; as well as his loving friend, Lori.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John P. and Grada (nee Lemmens) Lasky.

Services will be private. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now