John H. Lasky, most recently of Cape Coral, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019. John was born on July 7, 1953, in Chicago, Illinois.
John was an avid boater and will be missed by his many friends in Cape Coral and the Fox Lake area of Illinois.
He is survived by his sister, Donna Hartigan, brother, Mark (Denise) Lasky; nephews, Dylan, Jeff and Christopher; as well as his loving friend, Lori.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John P. and Grada (nee Lemmens) Lasky.
Services will be private. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 8, 2019