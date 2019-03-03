Home

John Myszka
John H. Myszka "Jack", age 85; beloved husband of Marie nee Curcio; loving father of Scott (the late Nancy) (Susan) Myszka, John (Jane) Myszka, Cindy (Stephan) Blandin, Karen (Jim) Jones and Kristi (Mickey) Lawson; proud grandfather of Eric (Amber), Adam (Kristen), Ashley (Chris), Jack, Elly, Michael (fiancee Maya), Lindsey, Alex, Casey, Max, Nicky, Avery, Holly and Emmett; cherished great grandfather of Heather, Jay and Mark; dearest brother of two and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Funeral Monday 10:45 AM to St. juliana Church for mass at 11:30 AM. Interment Maryhill cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Juliana, St. Vincent DePaul Society. Funeral info: 847-966-7302
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019
