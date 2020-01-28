Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
7373 Caldwell Ave
Niles, IL
John H. Secaras, age 90, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary, nee Soutsos; loving father of Harry (Maria, nee Photos), Katina (John) Kirby and Evangeline (Brian) Pianfetti; devoted son of the late Harry and Katina, nee Zavakos; proud grandfather of John, Lauren, Cindy, Matthew, John, Mary, Nicholas, Lucas and William. Dear brother of John (the late Helen) Tompary; brother-in-law of Vasilia (the late Danny) Laskaris and Demetrios and Fritzi Soutsos; and fond uncle of many beloved nieces and nephews. John served as Archon of the Greek Orthodox Church. Visitation Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at N.H. Scott and Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegon Road, Glenview. Family and friends will gather on Friday morning, January 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. for the Funeral service at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 7373 Caldwell Ave., Niles, IL 60174. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial tributes may be made in John's name to St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church or Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church, 2010 3 Hierarchs Ct., Champaign, IL 61820. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please call 847-375-0095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 28, 2020
