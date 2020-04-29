|
John H. Siegel, age 69, of Chicago, 1st Account Executive with XPO Logistics, beloved husband for 39 years of Roberta, nee Naftulin; loving father of Mark (Lisa) Siegel and Matt (Leah) Siegel; adored "Bop Bop" of Henry and Eli; devoted son of the late Seymour and the late Tess Siegel; dear brother of Robert (Lise Kunkel) Siegel and the late Laurie Siegel; fond brother-in-law of Marilyn (Howard) Slater and Linda Naftulin; treasured uncle and friend to many. Due to the pandemic virus and our concern for our extended family and friends, the Wednesday graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed at 1:30 p.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Click LIVE STREAM on the menu bar. Contributions may be made to Northwestern Memorial Foundation, 541 N. Fairbanks Court, Chicago, IL 60601, include John Siegel in the memo line and specify Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute (312) 926-2033. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2020