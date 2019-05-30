|
|
died suddenly on May 15, 2019. Born June 28, 1957, he lived most of his life in Evanston. John was artistic, intelligent and inquisitive, a curious observer of the world around him, a gentle soul. He was predeceased by his parents Alfred [Fred] Urban in 1999 and Martha Urban in 2013, He will be greatly missed by sister Jane, her husband Mark and son Rafer, brother Guy and wife Charlyn and their children Cody and Amy, and many cousins around the country. A private service will be held in Massachusetts.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019