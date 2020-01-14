Home

Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa - Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Faith Christian Reformed Church
1070 S Prospect Avenue
Elmhurst, IL
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:30 AM
Faith Christian Reformed Church
1070 S Prospect Avenue
Elmhurst, IL
John H. VanStedum


1951 - 2020
John H. VanStedum Obituary
1951 - 2020 John H. Van Stedum, age 68, passed away on January 6, 2020 at Aperion Care, in Marseilles, IL. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on January 20, 2020 at the Faith Christian Reformed Church, 1070 S Prospect Avenue, Elmhurst, IL 60126. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.

He was the beloved son of the late Herman and the late Margaret, nee Decker; devoted father of Jennifer (Christopher) Burke and Andrea (Robin) Taylor; loving grandfather of Shepard, Kailey, Kathryn, Hunter, Russell J. Iwaniec, Lex, Emmy, and John Taylor.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 14, 2020
