1951 - 2020 John H. Van Stedum, age 68, passed away on January 6, 2020 at Aperion Care, in Marseilles, IL. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on January 20, 2020 at the Faith Christian Reformed Church, 1070 S Prospect Avenue, Elmhurst, IL 60126. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
He was the beloved son of the late Herman and the late Margaret, nee Decker; devoted father of Jennifer (Christopher) Burke and Andrea (Robin) Taylor; loving grandfather of Shepard, Kailey, Kathryn, Hunter, Russell J. Iwaniec, Lex, Emmy, and John Taylor.
