John "Jerry" Helton, 92, a 75 year resident of Glenview. Beloved husband for 58 years of the late Relda nee Thorsen; loving father of Scott (Janet) and Steve (Shelly); proud grandfather of Katie, Sarah and Chris; dear brother of Dolores Honeman, the late Grace Willoughby and Robert P. Helton; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 1 pm until time of service 3 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660. A Celebration of Life is also planned for August of 2019. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2019