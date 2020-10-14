John "Jack" Henry Blumberg, age 89. Devoted husband to Barbara (née Levenson) for over 61 years. Born and raised in Waukegan to the late Morris A. and Pearl (Shiffman) Blumberg, he was active in scouting and earned his Eagle Scout and 2nd Degree Order of the Arrow before he turned 13. Jack participated in football, basketball, baseball, track, and lacrosse during high school and college. He graduated from The Wharton School of Finance & Commerce at the University of Pennsylvania, and received his Masters in Retailing at NYU. Jack was a Korean War veteran, serving 18 months in Japan. He started working in his family's home furnishings business, J. Blumberg Furniture, Inc. at a young age. He also managed his family's real estate business for over 50 years. On the side, he also maintained licenses in Insurance and Stock Brokerage. Jack was active in local charitable, business, civic and Jewish organizations, and was chair or president of many. His organizational work included President of North Lake County Federated Jewish Charities; Chairman of the local B'nai Brith Lodge and Northern Illinois Council; President of Jacob Blumberg Memorial Blood Bank; Board Member of First Federal, Bank of Waukegan, and NorStates Banks; President and Trustee of Congregation Am Echod in Waukegan; and Ritual Vice President and Board Trustee at North Suburban Synagogue Beth El in Highland Park. He was an active participant of the Ritual and Hazak Committees. Jack loved working in his yard and took pride in its appearance, continuing to mow and landscape until the end. Jack was an avid golfer and sports fan. The lessons he learned through sports kept him active, disciplined, and motivated to push himself his entire life. Jack was beloved by all and made friends of all ages everywhere he went. Above all, Jack loved being with his family. His family cherished being with him. He was the loving father of Benjamin Blumberg, JoAnne Blumberg, and Paula Blumberg. He took pride in being the Papa of Melanie Axelrod, Peri (Scott) Babendir, Rebecca Lustig, and Rena Lustig. Jack was the dear brother of the late A. James (the late Ruth) Blumberg and the late Nancy (the late Marvin) Whitman. Loving son-in-law of the late Benjamin and the late Minnie (Rose) Levenson and dear brother-in-law of the late Samuel Levenson. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Suburban Synagogue Beth El, 1175 Sheridan Road, Highland Park, IL 60035, www.nssbethel.org
