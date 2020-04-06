|
|
John Henry Heinz, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, April 3, 2020, at Highland Park Hospital, Highland Park, Illinois. He was born at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, IL, on July 22, 1930 to Harry William Heinz and Alpha Clarissa (Kindt) Heinz. John grew up in Skokie, IL and moved to Morton Grove in 1950 when he married Dorothy Alice Sherman. John spent his last years in Arlington Heights, Illinois. John was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Dorothy Alice (Sherman) Heinz, his sister Eileen (Fred) Ernst, and his three brothers, Jerry (Katherine) Heinz, Daniel Heinz, and Robert Heinz. John is survived by his children and their spouses: Kathleen (Glenn) Bennett, Thomas (Dawn) Heinz, William Heinz, Ted (Joan) Heinz, Andrew (Jacki) Heinz, Barbara (the late Robert) Weber, Joan (David) Bruns, Jane Fiore, and Susan Boyd. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren: Mark (Tara) Bennett, Laura (Scott) Gamble, Andrea (David) Marrinson, Amber Haitjema, Allison (Tyler) Smith, Matthew (Lindsey) Heinz, Christine (Aaron) Loomer, Elizabeth (Steven) Morris, John Heinz, Eileen Heinz, Daniel Heinz, Jeanna (Kyle) Brant, Andrew Heinz, Alexander (Kristen) Heinz, Victoria (Chad) Busse, Robert (Dana) Weber, Stephanie Weber, Jennifer (Ryne) Bandolik, Barrett Bruns, Conner Bruns, Derek (Keating) Bruns, Michael (Patricia) Fiore, Nicholas Fiore, Katie Heinz, Aaron Boyd, and Christopher Boyd; and by his great-grandchildren: Cade, Adam and Harper Bennett; Arkyn and Kael Marrinson; Escher Smith; Jack and Charlie Loomer; Camryn, Haley, Maverick and Sadie Morris; Chase Brant; Clara, Charlie and Henry Busse; Rose Weber; Rose Bruns; and Allison, Emily and John Fiore. Visitation and Mass will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Road, Skokie, IL 60077, at a later date, with interment of ashes to follow at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL #9273, c/o Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 2411 Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark, MO 65049. Funeral info: 847-673-6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 6, 2020