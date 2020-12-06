1/
Dr. John Heyworth Oberhelman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. John Heyworth Oberhelman, of Wheaton, Illinois, died on Nov. 24, 2020, at age 89. A general practitioner and founding doctor of Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, "Dr. Jack" cared for multiple generations of patients from 1960 until his retirement in 2007.

Dr. Oberhelman is survived by his loving wife, Dee Fortman Garner; his son, David (Laurie); grandchildren Alex and Rebecca; step-children Scott, Steve (Kim) and Bruce (Elaine); step-grandchildren Jackson, Brendan, Caroline, Madison, Peyton and Andrew; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Bea; first wife Christine; companion Shirley Carlson; and siblings Harry Jr. (Betty), Robert (Irene) and Barbara (William).

A virtual funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. For further information and details on the service, please visit www.williams-kampp.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Funeral service
VIRTUAL FUNERAL SERVICE -- For information on how to join the service, visit www.williams-kampp.com .
Send Flowers
DEC
28
Graveside service
FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE -- Wheaton Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
December 4, 2020
Dave our thoughts and prayers are with you, on the passing of your father. I have very fond memories of him coaching baseball and roaming the Tiger sidelines with us, on Friday nights. He was my doctor growing up and always found a way to squeeze me in, when I was late getting my sports physical. His passion for people was obvious and he truly cared about all his patients.
Chris & Cindy Diemand
Friend
December 3, 2020
Jack as we know him, was a wonderful loving neighbor, for over 25 years in Sarasota. He and I, Marlin, both loved Yoder's Sweet Cinnamon Roll's. I would buy the first weeks and split with Jack. He bought buy the second week's and split with me. A perfect arrangement. Jack will be greatly missed.
With Love Marlin and Wilma Grant
Marlin and Wilma Grant
Neighbor
December 3, 2020
So sorry to hear about our dear Dr. Oberhelman, he was such a close personal friend to our family while growing up. His brother delievered my sister and I and we went to see Dr. Oberhelman and Nancy Nurse growing up from babies to 27 years old. He also took such great care and concern for our mother, Laurel Hook, when she was diagnosed with lung cancer. He is truly one very special person and will live on in our hearts forever. Love you Dr. Oberhelman - The Hook Family.
Michelle (Hook) Anderson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved