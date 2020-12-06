Dr. John Heyworth Oberhelman, of Wheaton, Illinois, died on Nov. 24, 2020, at age 89. A general practitioner and founding doctor of Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, "Dr. Jack" cared for multiple generations of patients from 1960 until his retirement in 2007.
Dr. Oberhelman is survived by his loving wife, Dee Fortman Garner; his son, David (Laurie); grandchildren Alex and Rebecca; step-children Scott, Steve (Kim) and Bruce (Elaine); step-grandchildren Jackson, Brendan, Caroline, Madison, Peyton and Andrew; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Bea; first wife Christine; companion Shirley Carlson; and siblings Harry Jr. (Betty), Robert (Irene) and Barbara (William).
A virtual funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. For further information and details on the service, please visit www.williams-kampp.com
.