Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Winter, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Winter, IL
1930 - 2019
John Howe Obituary
John C. Howe, age 88, of Winter, WI passed away on Thursday, July 4th, 2019 in Winter, WI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for John at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Winter. A time of gathering with family and friends will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Military honors will be accorded by the State of Wisconsin Military Funeral Honors Program and LCO AmVets Post #1998. Interment will be in the St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Winter.

Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 11, 2019
