John Hunter Morgan
John Hunter Morgan, 61, attended University School in Shaker Heights, OH and then Bucknell University. He lived in Pittsburgh after college and eventually moved to Chicago in the late 80s. He owned his own business for many years and was an avid reader and tennis player. He was the loving father of Hunter, Hayden and Sally Morgan, son of Caroline and the late Warren Morgan, brother of Douglas (Lynne) Morgan and loved uncle of Camille and Bryn Morgan and dear friend of many. He will be buried in St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Cleveland Heights, OH near his father. Donations may be made in John's' memory to Chicago Lights at chicagolights.org. Friends may post photos/memories for the family at Instagram #jhmhappydays.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
