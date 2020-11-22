1/1
John I. Johnson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John I. Johnson, Jr., age 89, of Western Springs; beloved husband for 50 years of Kathleen (Kay); loving father of John III, Kenneth, & Karen Rose; loving grandfather of Erin, Jamie, Michael, Michelle, & Nicole; great-grandfather of Alex, Nathan, & Ember; dear brother of the late Lennart (Ruth) Johnson; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Proud U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, and retired employee of AT&T. John passed away in God's arms on November 18, 2020. A memorial celebration of John's life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to Grace Lutheran Church, 200 N. Catherine Ave., LaGrange, IL 60525. Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 21, 2020
Dad, thank you for always being there for me with kind and wise words. Also for allowing Kay to grace our family with her gentle words and beautiful spirit. You will be missed forever. I love you Dad. Your loving daughter Karen
Karen Rose
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved