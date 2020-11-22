John I. Johnson, Jr., age 89, of Western Springs; beloved husband for 50 years of Kathleen (Kay); loving father of John III, Kenneth, & Karen Rose; loving grandfather of Erin, Jamie, Michael, Michelle, & Nicole; great-grandfather of Alex, Nathan, & Ember; dear brother of the late Lennart (Ruth) Johnson; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Proud U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, and retired employee of AT&T. John passed away in God's arms on November 18, 2020. A memorial celebration of John's life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to Grace Lutheran Church, 200 N. Catherine Ave., LaGrange, IL 60525. Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500