|
|
John P. Ivanick, 89, of Lowell, IN formerly of Homewood, IL passed peacefully on August 8, 2019. Loving husband for 16 years of Joan. Beloved and adored father of Cynthia (Mark Wirth), treasured father in law, deeply loved grandfather of Wesley of New York. Cherished step grandfather of Michael, T.J. (Bridgette), and Dan (Kellie) Kemock. Treasured by many cousins and countless friends made over a lifetime. He was preceded in death by his beloved first wife of 42 years, Marylin. John was a proud Canadian born in Port Colborne, Ontario. After graduating from The University of Michigan, College of Engineering he built his life in Chicago retiring after 40+ years as a fire protection engineer with Chemetron. He was an active athlete well into his eighties and a lifelong Michigan football fan. John was an avid reader, gardener and delighted in spending time with his grandson. Along with a good cup of coffee, music, particularly jazz, kept the bounce in John's step. John had great enthusiasm for life. Kindness, curiosity, good humor and love for family defined his. John had a ready, warm smile and kind words for all. A life well lived. His family and friends are grateful for every moment shared. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of the Lowell Library. For further arrangement details, www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019