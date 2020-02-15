Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:30 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
John J. Bien Obituary
John J. Bien, 74, of Chicago. Beloved husband of Jacqueline, nee Wharton. Adored brother of Gloria (Robert) Olsen. Loving son of the late John and Josephine Bien. Uncle, cousin, and friend of many. John taught for many years in the Chicago Public Schools. Visitation Sunday, 2 PM, February 16, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Ave, Chicago, until time of the Funeral Service at 4:30 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to Chicago Canine Rescue, 5272 N Elston Ave, Chicago 60630. Funeral Info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 15, 2020
