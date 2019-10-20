Home

John J. Bonadona, age 90, U.S. Army Veteran, passed away peacefully at his home on October 18, 2019. John was the beloved husband of the late Barbara, nee Peterson, and the late Julia, nee Avram; loving father of Michael J., James J. (Joann) and the late Linda Bonadona; dearest son of the late Fannie and Mariano Bonadonna; cherished grandfather of Jon, Nick, Matt and Brian Bonadona and Raven and P.J. Maurer; dear brother of the late Joe and the late Joanne Bonadona; fond uncle of many. The majority of John's 47 year career with the city of Chicago was spent as an operating engineer. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of an 11:30 a.m. service at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. The interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. In lieu of flowers donations to would be appreciated. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
