Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Anne Catholic Community
120 N. Ela St. (corner of Franklin and Ela)
Barrington, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Anne Catholic Community
120 N. Ela St. (corner of Franklin and Ela)
Barrington, IL
John J. Bryla Obituary
John J. Bryla, 92, of Barrington passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019. He was born on February 2, 1927 in Cicero to John and Amelia Bryla. John will be deeply missed by his loving sons, Robert, John, William (Ellen), and James (Cathy); 7 grandchildren, Genevieve, Cullen, Emma, Deborah, David, Genevieve and Rachel; 2 great-grandchildren, Hannah and Ava; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Genevieve; daughter, Nancy; sister, Sophie; and brothers, Joseph, Leonard, Harry and Chester. John was a proud veteran of the US Army and served during WWII. He worked as an Auto Mechanic for his lifetime career and was a member of the Automobile Mechanics' Local 701 IAMAW. When not working or talking about cars he enjoyed growing flowers and vegetable gardening. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28 from 3:00pm-6:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington, IL 60010. On Monday, April 29, visitation will continue at church from 10:00am until the time of his Funeral Mass at 11:00am at Saint Anne Catholic Community, 120 N. Ela St. (corner of Franklin and Ela), Barrington, IL 60010. Burial will follow at St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Citizens For Conservation, www.citizensforconservation.org. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 27, 2019
