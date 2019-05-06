Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Barnabas Church
10134 South Longwood Dr.
Chicago, IL
Burke III, John J. Ret. U.S. Naval Capt. Captain John J. Burke III of San Diego, California passed away on Saturday May 4, 2019 after a battle with cancer. John was 72 years old. John was a graduate of St. Thomas More grammar school, Mt. Carmel High School, and Notre Dame University. He was a devout follower of the Notre Dame Irish sporting teams and he followed the Irish to different sporting events around the world. Captain Burke valiantly served his county in Vietnam as a Captain in the US Navy. John is survived by his mother, Suzanne Burke (nee Meyering) his brothers Jim (Sheila) Burke, Bill Burke and Mike Burke, and his sisters Margaret (Mike) Dreznes, Sheila (Ken) McDonnell, Suzie Burke, and Marie Burke as well as numerous loving nephews, nieces, grandnephews, and grandnieces. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 to 9:00 pm at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Family and friends to gather for Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 9:45 am at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 10134 South Longwood Dr., Chicago, IL 60643. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Lenti Legacy Scholarship, care of Mount Carmel High School, 6410 South Dante Ave., Chicago IL 60637, would be greatly appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708 857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 6 to May 7, 2019
