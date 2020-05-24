John J. Capalbo
John J. Capalbo, 77, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Vivian nee Connelly; Dear brother of Geraldine (Bob) Bretz and the late Samuel (the late Kathleen) Capalbo; Beloved brother-in-law of 12 and fond uncle of 30 nieces and nephews. He spent most of his adult years living in Carol Stream, IL with his loving wife, Vivian, meticulously caring for their home and garden. A private Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL. Any donations in his honor can be made to Arden Courts of Elk Grove (Memory Care) 1940 Nerge Road, Elk Grove Village, Il 60007 and would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
