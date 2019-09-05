|
John J. (Jim) Carver, born September 29, 1929, was a life long Evanstonian who frequently told his family that he'd probably always live in Evanston because he didn't want his obituary to read "formerly of Evanston." He died on August 25 of natural causes. He was 89.
He attended Willard and Haven schools and Evanston Township High School and excelled in track and tennis. After graduating from Northwestern University School of Commerce, Carver served in the Army as a Special Agent in the Counter Intelligence Corps. His business career spanned more than 50 years in advertising and publishing.
Active in Evanston YMCA clubs as a teenager, Carver was a "Y" Club counselor after his Army service. He was a tutor in the Y's after-school program from 2001 to 2003. He had been a member of the Family Counseling Service of Evanston and from 1966-1969 he was a member of the District 65 Board of Education, serving as president in 1968-69.
He and his wife, Lynn Stephenson, also born in Evanston, were married in 1955. They were members of St. Mark's Episcopal Church for more than 60 years. During that time, Carver served on the Vestry twice, once as Junior Warden. He was also Stewardship Chairman for several years.
He was an avid sports fan, especially of all NU sports and the Cubs. He liked to read – mysteries, espionage, historical and political books, fiction and non-fiction. He liked to re-read favorite books, often as many as six times.
Music was a large part of the Carver family tradition, especially jazz and opera, beginning with his father and mother, St. Clair and Lillian, who performed professionally. They gave concerts to raise money to help with the construction of Northminster Presbyterian Church. Carver participated in a group called Off the Ground, Inc., for which he wrote four musical shows and many songs.
In addition to his wife, Carver is survived by a son, Stephenson, of Seattle, three daughters: Cameron (Christopher Buchanan) Maneese, of Wooster, Ohio, Claire (Jan Hasselman) Carver, of Seattle, Dorothé (Phillip) Magid, of Evanston, one grandson and four granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Dorothé, a brother, Richard M. (Bud) and a sister Jean (James R.) Hoel, all of Evanston.
A memorial service will be Saturday, September 28 at 4pm, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Evanston.
"La commèdia è finita!"
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 5, 2019