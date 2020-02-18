|
|
John J. "Jack" Charvat, 86, of Wheaton formerly of Elmhurst, passed away peacefully with his family at his side. Beloved husband for 63 years, to Mariette nee VanHalter; loving father of Nancy (Patrick) Wallace, Steven (Janice) and Susan; proud grandfather of Nicole, Brad (Emily), Amy, Catherine, Stephanie, Christopher and Matthew; great grandfather of Ellen, Rosie and Jackson; dear son of the late John and Gertrude Charvat; brother of the late Jeanne Kucera; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, February 20, 2020. Funeral Services at 10:00 A.M. Friday, February 21, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Memorials would be appreciated for the Parkinson's Foundation. Funeral info (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2020