Collins, Jr., John Joseph, 71 of Oak Lawn, passed away Wednesday. He was the beloved husband of Jean née Mussey; loving father of Elizabeth (Tom) Rachubinski and John (Ann) Collins; adoring grandfather of Michael, Annie, Carolyn, Tommy and Jack. Visitation will be at St. Barnabas Church, 10134 S. Longwood Dr., Chicago, IL on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 9am to start of mass at 10am. Interment private. Arrangements under the care of Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, info 708-636-1193 or www.blakelamboaklawn.com