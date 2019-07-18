|
JOHN J. CROTTY, JR., U.S. Navy Veteran, retired banker of 50 years, beloved husband of Patricia (nee Degnan) Dejmek-Crotty; loving father of Kimberly Crotty & the late Sean Crotty; dear stepfather of Paula (Joseph) Woods, Laura Dejmek, James (Patricia) Dejmek & Mark (Kimberly) Dejmek; dearest grandfather of Benjamin (Rachel) & Adam Woods, Katherine & Kristen Dejmek; devoted son of the late Florence (nee McKenney) & late John J. Crotty; fond brother of the late Richard Crotty. Visitation Thursday, July 18, 2019, 2-8 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Ave, Willow Springs. Funeral Services Friday, July 19, 2019, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. (708) 893.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019