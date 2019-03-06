Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
Resources
More Obituaries for John Dombek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Dombek Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John J. Dombek Jr. Obituary
John J. Dombek, Jr., age 84. Beloved husband of Priscilla Wright Dombek; dear father of Priscilla Emily, and John J. (Carole Ann) Dombek III; loving grandfather of Melissa, Sarah, and John J. Dombek IV; fond brother of Regina Rabin; uncle of John David Rabin. Visitation Friday, March 8, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Name Cathedral Chapel (enter on Superior Street), 30 E. Superior St., Chicago, IL 60610 until the time of the 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to , . For further information please call 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now