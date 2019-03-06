|
|
John J. Dombek, Jr., age 84. Beloved husband of Priscilla Wright Dombek; dear father of Priscilla Emily, and John J. (Carole Ann) Dombek III; loving grandfather of Melissa, Sarah, and John J. Dombek IV; fond brother of Regina Rabin; uncle of John David Rabin. Visitation Friday, March 8, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Name Cathedral Chapel (enter on Superior Street), 30 E. Superior St., Chicago, IL 60610 until the time of the 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to , . For further information please call 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019