John J. Dosek Jr.
John (Jay) Joseph Dosek, Jr. was called home on Saturday, October 24, 2020, after a sudden illness, just one day shy of turning 85.

Quick to lend a hand or share his expertise, John (Jay) J. Dosek, Jr. was the beloved husband to the late Annunciette Dosek (nee Barganski); devoted son of the late John and Madonna Dosek, dearest brother of William (Diane), loving father of Mary, Cheryl (Richard) Brzezinski, John (Lisa), III and Thomas (Sharon); and adored grandfather of: Christopher (Alicia), Lauren, Samantha, Tommy and Matthew, G-papa to Autumn and Trudy; and dear uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.

John grew up on the north side of Chicago and was a proud graduate of Lane Tech High School. In 1958, he married the love of his life, the late Annunciette Barganski. They built a life together and raised their four children in a home filled with love, laughter, adventure, and service to their community. He enlisted in the Army Reserves and was honorably discharged in 1963. John shared many fishing trips with his brother and their friends and was an amateur photographer. He was not afraid to take on a home improvement project or help as a Scout Master or church/school volunteer. He was never happier then when he worked alongside his kids on a family project. John was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren, and never failed to celebrate their accomplishments.

In retirement, he enjoyed spending time at his home in the Northwoods, where he often updated the family with stories and photos of the wildlife that came through his yard. He loved working in his yard or basement, learning new technology, casting a line, and keeping up with the Chicago sports teams.

John will be missed by family, neighbors, and friends alike.

Visitation Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers 10:30 a.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, proceeding to Immaculate Conception Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in John's name may be made to either: St. Peter the Fisherman Church, 5001 County Road G, Eagle River, WI 54521 or Immaculate Conception Church, 7211 W. Talcott Ave., Chicago, IL 60631. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
OCT
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Memories & Condolences

October 26, 2020
To John's Family,
May warm and loving memories bring comfort and peace to you during this difficult time.
Monica LeKostaj
Friend
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
