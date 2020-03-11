|
John J. Dour, 94, of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully at home March 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary C. Dour; loving father of Bonnie Terry, Michael (Mary Alice) Dour, Patrick Dour and the late Lenore Piper; admired father-in-law of Charley Piper; treasured grandfather of Sondra Terry, Ryan and Jason (Terri) Dour; cherished great-grandfather of McKayla Dour; loyal brother of Mary Lou Day. Visitation: Friday, March 13, 2020, 3-8 pm at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago 60657. Funeral Mass Sat. March 14, 2020, 10 am at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church 1429 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago 60657. Inurnment: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: www.parkinson.org. Info: (773)472-6300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020