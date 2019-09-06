|
|
John J. "Jack" Duffy, Korean War U.S. Army veteran; age 88; beloved husband of Barbara; cherished father of John (Carol), Edward (Noreen), Stephen (Cindy) and Cindy (John) Rush; proud grandfather of Jennifer (Bill), Nicole (Mitch), Erin (Brian), Kaitlin, Bryan (Gina), Sean (Ashley), Jack (Sheila), Megan and Colleen; fond great-grandfather of Jacob, Will and the late Rebecca. Jack was preceded in death by 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Owner of Carpet Laying Service of Des Plaines. Visitation Sun., Sept. 8, 2019, 3-9 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Meeting Mon. at St. Francis de Sales Church, 135 S. Buesching Rd., Lake Zurich for an 11:00 AM mass. Interment All Saints. Memorials to Notre Dame High School Jack Burke Scholarship Fund, Niles, IL appreciated. 847/394-2336
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019