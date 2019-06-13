|
Dr. John J. Durkin DPM; Beloved husband of the late Joan Durkin; Devoted father of the late John (Angie) Durkin , Kay (Mickey) Raimondi, Michael (Joannie) Durkin and Barb (Ed) Lester; Loving son of the late John and Anna Durkin; Devoted grandfather of Angelo Raimondi, Michael (Melissa) Durkin, Peter (Carol) Durkin, Adam Roggi Durkin, and great grandfather of Jack and Charlie Durkin; Dear brother of the late Thomas (Margaret) Durkin and Margaret (late Don) O'Connor; Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews; Preceded in death by Mary Durkin, nee Dougherty, mother of his children; Memorial Visitation to be held at Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Family and friends are asked to gather at St. Celestine Church, Elmwood Park on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. for the celebration of Mass. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers donations made to the Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago 60660 or www.misericordia.com is greatly appreciated. For info (773) 889-1799
