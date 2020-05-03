On Tuesday, April 28th, 2020, John ("Jack") J. Garrity, loving husband, uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and dear friend, passed away in his sleep at home. He had recently celebrated his 72nd birthday. Jack was born on April 18, 1948 in Chicago, IL to Joseph and Helyn (Barry) Garrity. He attended Queen of Angels grammar school and DePaul High School. On October 6, 1986, he married his true love, Maria Terese Schmid. Together they created a magic that spilled out into the lives of everyone around them. They brought joy and a unique, powerful light into the lives of those lucky enough to cross their path. Jack carried a life-long disability of muscular dystrophy regally, like a mantle of ermine. Having a true 'gift of gab' he wove stories the likes of which Shakespeare would have taken note. Sharp minded, charismatic, and recklessly handsome, he was a joy to be around. He was the life of every party, and was also a fighter. He had tremendous grit, determination, and strength which lives on beyond his time with us. As a young man, he loved white water kayaking, and was daring on those rivers as he was in his life. Jack will be remembered forever for his quick wit, cynic remarks, his infectious smile, and strength of spirit. He was "Jack" unabashedly himself; he was a force. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Helyn Garrity and sister Mary Pat Clemmons. He is survived by his wife Maria, and an ocean of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Due to the unfortunate social constraints at this time, only members of the family will attend funeral services. Services are being arranged by Cooney Funeral Home located at 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. in Chicago. Until a time when we can join together to honor Jack, we encourage all to celebrate him in your own way. His family hopes to share more details soon. If you would like to remember Jack in a donation, please consider The Muscular Dystrophy Association at mda.donordrive.com/donate
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.