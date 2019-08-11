|
|
John J. Gill, Veteran of WWII. At rest July 30, 2019. Beloved son of the late Owen F. Gill and Estelle S. Gill, loving husband of the late Joan (Dwyer); dearest father of Suzanne (William) Ruff, JoAnn (David) Villanueva and Janice Gill; proud grandfather of Rachel (Karl Osterbuhr) Ruff, Colette Ruff, Kristina (Christopher) Spychalski and Katie (Jeff Smith) Villanueva; adored great grandfather of Brayden Spychalski and Reece Spychalski; dearest brother of the late Bernice (James) Stanton and late Owen (Florence) Gill; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. A Memorial mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday August 16, 2019 at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 9525 South Lawndale Avenue, Evergreen Park, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019