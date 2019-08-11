Home

Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
9525 South Lawndale Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL
John J. Gill Obituary
John J. Gill, Veteran of WWII. At rest July 30, 2019. Beloved son of the late Owen F. Gill and Estelle S. Gill, loving husband of the late Joan (Dwyer); dearest father of Suzanne (William) Ruff, JoAnn (David) Villanueva and Janice Gill; proud grandfather of Rachel (Karl Osterbuhr) Ruff, Colette Ruff, Kristina (Christopher) Spychalski and Katie (Jeff Smith) Villanueva; adored great grandfather of Brayden Spychalski and Reece Spychalski; dearest brother of the late Bernice (James) Stanton and late Owen (Florence) Gill; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. A Memorial mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday August 16, 2019 at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 9525 South Lawndale Avenue, Evergreen Park, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
