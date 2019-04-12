Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
1215 Modaff Road
Naperville, IL
John J. "Jack" Gillespie, Sr., age 91, World War II U.S. Navy veteran, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1963, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at The Springs at Monarch Landing in Naperville. He was born January 18, 1928 in Chicago, IL. Visitation will be held Monday, April 15, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 16, 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Road, Naperville.Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2019
