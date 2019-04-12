|
John J. "Jack" Gillespie, Sr., age 91, World War II U.S. Navy veteran, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1963, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at The Springs at Monarch Landing in Naperville. He was born January 18, 1928 in Chicago, IL. Visitation will be held Monday, April 15, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 16, 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Road, Naperville.Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2019