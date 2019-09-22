Home

Peterson-Bassi Chapels - Chicago
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
773-637-4441
John J. Grossman Obituary
John J. Grossman, age 94, of Oak Park. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth, nee DeLor. Loving father of Michael D. (Judi), Jeanne (Mark) Cavanagh, Timothy Grossman, Meg (Patrick) Skelton and Charles Grossman. Loving and caring grandpa of 10 and great grandpa of 6. Dear brother of the late Louise (the late Bob) Glueck of Cleveland, Ohio. Loving uncle, brother-in-law and friend to many. U.S. Army 12th Armon Dvision, 2 Bronze Battle Stars. Chief Manuscript Editor of Univ of Chicago Press and Editor of Chicago Manual of Style. In lieu of flowers. in John's name, do something nice for someone today, The Grossman family will privately celebrate John's life. Info: Peterson-Bassi Chapels / Gamboney & Son Directors at 708/848-6661 of 708/420-5108
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019
