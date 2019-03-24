|
Proud U.S. Army Veteran during the Korean War, serving on the Ski Patrol in Japan, Former Trustee of the Village of Oak Lawn and successful Businessman. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (nee Watson). Loving father of Sharon (late Michael) Cohen, John Jr. (Ann) Hardek & MariAnn (Anthony) Zalduendo. Cherished grandfather of Zachary, Jonathan, Morgan & Madison Cohen, Bridget, Marianne & John III Hardek, Catalina, Nicholas & Ava Zalduendo. Fond brother of Robert (Rose) Hardek, Edward Hardek & and the late Diane (late Frank) Kralj. Kind uncle and dear friend of many. Visitation Sunday, March 24th from 3 until 8 p.m. Chapel prayers Monday, March 25th, 9:30 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Germaine Church, Mass 10:30 a.m. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019