Age 91. WW II Army Veteran. Co-Founder of Hayes Beer Distributing – 1956Beloved husband of Lois (nee Snyder) and the late Dolores (nee Bush).Devoted father of John "Mike" (Mary Beth) Hayes, David Hayes, Kevin (Mary Anne) Hayes, Jack Lucas, Jill (Timothy) Murphy, and Robert (Donna) Lucas. Proud grandfather of Michael, Ann Marie, Sarah, Megan, David Jr., Jennifer, Jamie, Rachel, Matthew, Kevin, and Brian. Adored great-grandfather of Sophia, Olivia, Anika, George, Amber, Cara, and Ryan. Cherished brother of the late Joan and the late James D. (late Patricia) Hayes. Adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday 10:30 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First Street Southwest, Rochester, MN 55905 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 14, 2019